Nova Scotia man, 74, killed his sick wife after they were evicted, court hears

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A 74-year-old man in Nova Scotia has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his wife at their home in 2022.

Douglas Andrew Smith was initially charged with second-degree murder and his trial was scheduled to begin next week.

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However, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Wednesday and a sentencing hearing was set for July 3.

The court heard Smith drove to the RCMP detachment in New Minas, N.S., on May 1, 2022, and called 911 from his van in the parking lot.

Crown prosecutor Daniel Rideout said Smith told police his wife had died the day before and he was responsible for her death.

Rideout said the declining health of Smith’s wife and the couple’s imminent eviction played a role in Smith’s actions.