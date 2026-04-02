Saskatchewan pair served with charges after RCMP find meth with pizza

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Battlefords RCMP says its officers have served a Saskatchewan couple with a pair of charges after finding methamphetamine with pizza.

The federal police detachment said Wednesday its members made the piping-hot find on March 28 after they conducted a traffic stop in Battleford.

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“Officers had obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. It was towed to a secure police facility and subsequently thoroughly searched by officers,” they said in a news release.

“They located and seized approximately 126 grams of suspected methamphetamine hidden in a pizza box inside the vehicle. The substances will undergo further testing.”

A 70-year-old Wilkie, Sask., resident and 26-year-old North Battleford, Sask., resident have each been charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine.

They both appeared in court on March 30.