Edmonton removing all 3 scramble crosswalks along Whyte Avenue

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Three scramble crosswalks added nearly five years ago at several of Edmonton’s busiest intersections are being eliminated.

Those who have walked or driven on Whyte Avenue since 2021 would be used to coming across the three pedestrian scrambles at Gateway Boulevard (103 Street), Calgary Trail (104 Street) and 105 Street.

They stop traffic in all directions while allowing pedestrians to cross in any direction — but soon, they will be a thing of the past on 82 Avenue.

View image in full screen A pedestrian scramble crosswalk at Whyte (82) Avenue and Gateway Boulevard. August 20, 2021. Global News

Why? The City of Edmonton is implementing new transit priority measures.

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The city says the new tools are intended to reduce transit delays and improve services, meaning they prioritize the movement of buses to make mass transit more efficient, reliable, and desirable for Edmontonians.

The city says scramble crosswalks require longer traffic cycles, meaning increased wait times for pedestrians and drivers, eventually affecting traffic flow, transit reliability and emissions.

Some of the proposed measures on Whyte Avenue are between 101 and 107 streets.

At Gateway Boulevard, Calgary Trail and 105 Street, the proposed measures would widen sidewalks, change traffic signal timing with restricted turning movements, and replace scramble crosswalks with the traditional crossings that existed before 2021.

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Pedestrians on Whyte Avenue are mixed on the changes.

“I would be happy if it is changed back because traditional crosswalks are much better, I think. It’s confusing for many people who don’t live in this area; they are stuck walking when they’re not allowed,” said Olena Urvanova.

“I think it’s the same in terms of safety, but in terms of convenience and time saving, my guess that the old one is better.”

2:05 Edmonton councillor looks to improve Whyte Avenue vibrancy

Girish Dube says he doesn’t have any issue using scramble crosswalks, and they are similar to ones he’s used in other major cities. He would like them to stay.

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“I think when the lights are open on both sides, sometimes we do walk diagonally — that is good, and we support that. But if you close it, then we have to take an ‘L shape’ to wait for that,” said Dube.

The city says traditional crosswalks paired with curb extensions are still safe and accessible for people on the road.

“Curb extensions shorten crossing distances, make pedestrians more visible and encourage drivers to slow down. Turn restrictions reduce conflicts between pedestrians and vehicles. These design elements help keep pedestrians safe while improving bus travel times,” read the city’s website.

The scramble crosswalks on Gateway Boulevard and Calgary Trail were added in the summer of 2021. Drivers at those intersections have, at times, experienced heavy delays — particularly during rush hour.

1:34 New crosswalks on Whyte Avenue causing frustration for drivers

Natalie Lazurko, the director of transportation planning and design for the City of Edmonton, says it cost the city around $50,000 to install the scramble crosswalks in 2021.

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“The total approximate construction cost for the entire TPM project (including the redesign of the three intersections) on Whyte Avenue between 99 Street and 109 Street is $3.3 million,” she said.

“The implementation of transit priority measures on Whyte Avenue reflects the City of Edmonton’s strategic plans and objectives, while continuing to prioritize pedestrian safety by maintaining turning restrictions and implementing safety measures, such as curb extensions. ”

The crosswalk changes are expected to happen later this year, and the city says adjacent businesses will be given advance notice.