Off-duty officer fatally struck pedestrian along Nova Scotia highway, watchdog says

An independent police oversight agency says an off-duty officer struck and killed a pedestrian on Saturday along a highway in the greater Halifax region.
The Serious Incident Response Team says a man was walking on the side of Highway 103 when he was struck by a vehicle.
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It says the driver of the vehicle was identified as an off-duty Bridgewater police officer.
The agency says the pedestrian was pronounced dead shortly after he was hit and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.
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The police watchdog investigates death, serious injury, sexual assault and intimate partner violence involving police in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
It is asking anyone with information or images of Saturday’s fatal collision to come forward.
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