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‘Just a good vibe’: Nova Scotia seniors form band to share their love of music

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 27, 2026 4:56 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Dartmouth seniors form band to spread joy and music in their community home'
Dartmouth seniors form band to spread joy and music in their community home
A retirement home band in Nova Scotia is striking a chord with its residents. As Kendra Gannon reports, these Dartmouth-based performers help turn ordinary days into something worth singing about.
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Residents at a Nova Scotia retirement home have found something to sing about and are sharing their love of music with the community.

A group of seniors at the Parkland at the Lakes community in Dartmouth, N.S., have formed a band — dubbed The Joyful Hearts.

On Friday, they performed for the retirement home’s residents and their family members, complete with a stage and busy dance floor.

“We know that we’re providing something and we know that people love music. Music is a universal language,” said band member Frank Hartman.

“Just seeing the turnout, that was good. And their reaction is just a wonderful feeling.”

A group of seniors at the Parkland at the Lakes community in Dartmouth, N.S. have formed a band -- dubbed The Joyful Hearts. View image in full screen
A group of seniors at the Parkland at the Lakes community in Dartmouth, N.S. have formed a band — dubbed The Joyful Hearts. Kendra Gannon/Global News

The band practices and plays weekly during the lunch hours, while also holding a concert every few months. The members have varying backgrounds in music and are happy to jam together.

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Parkland’s general manager, Chloe Henderson, says the band was formed as part of the home’s harmony and wellness program, which focuses on bringing holistic wellness to its residents.

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She says music is an effective form of therapy and she’s seen first hand the positive impact it can have, especially for residents with dementia.

“The residents that are involved in it have happiness but it also brings them joy to perform for everybody else here,” she said.

“It brings back memories of times when you might have heard that song when you were growing up or an important moment in your life.”

The band doesn’t just play cover songs, although they’re happy to perform what their crowds know and love. They’re also writing songs and being creative.

“It’s a lot of work, actually, but it’s a lot of fun when we get the end product. The people love it, the crowd is growing, and it’s just a good vibe for everybody,” said band member, John Anderson.

— with files from Kendra Gannon

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