How Saskatoon’s Rock Your Roots is shaping the next generation

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This June marks the 10th anniversary of Rock Your Roots in Saskatoon, an event to honour residential school survivors, and join together in commitment to truth and reconciliation.

People from all walks of life were welcomed to participate in the day’s event, wearing their cultural regalia or an orange shirt.

This year, more than 5,000 students and thousands of residents from across the city came together to participate in the Walk for Reconciliation.

“People just have to get to know each other. People need to talk at the soccer pitch, at the hockey rink, and just get to known each other, and not only does that ring true, I think that most of us can acknowledge that that’s how life is,” shares Saskatoon Mayor Cynthia Block.

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Over the last 10 years of the program, the event has turned into an opportunity to foster the next generation and to learn and grow from the mistakes of the past. Cupcakes were given to students to celebrate the birthdays of survivors who did not have the chance to celebrate. Students also made birthday cards for residential school survivors, acknowledging their journey.

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“It was really cool to see them reflecting and they were like, ‘Wait they didn’t get a birthday?’ and then them realizing, ‘Oh, that’s really sad,'” says fourth grade teacher, Claire Fergusson.

Along with the walk, the event also featured drum circles, dancers, and several speakers. Participants also had the opportunity to meet local residential school survivors.

“If we don’t work at it, it won’t happen, and this is Saskatoon’s way of working at it. (We are) enjoying diversity rather than using it as a vehicle for exclusion,” explains survivor Harry Lafond.

Watch the video above to see footage from this year’s Rock Your Roots.