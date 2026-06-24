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1 comment

  1. nacho business
    June 24, 2026 at 2:24 pm

    250-400-million-year-old fossilized sea star? Another creature still alive today proving evolution is a fairy tale.

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7-year-old Calgary girl discovers rare fossil at local playground

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 24, 2026 2:08 pm
2 min read
Crews from the city of Calgary and Royal Tyrrell Museum work to remove a very rare fossil discovered by a 7-year-old Calgary girl at a local playground. View image in full screen
Crews from the City of Calgary and Royal Tyrrell Museum work to remove a very rare fossil discovered by a seven-year-old Calgary girl at a local playground. Source: City of Calgary
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A seven-year-old Calgary girl has made a rare discovery recently while playing on some rocks at a local playground.

After spending some time playing on the playground equipment, Alyssa, (whose last name is being withheld for privacy reasons at the request of the family) decided to check out some of the large boulders stacked around the area.

Seven-year-old Alyssa made the disovery in some boulders that were placed in the playground during construction 20-years-ago. View image in full screen
Seven-year-old Alyssa discovered a rare fossil in some boulders that had been placed in the playground during construction 20 years ago. Source: City of Calgary

While looking for bugs, Alyssa, who has a fascination with dinosaurs, noticed a dark shape, about five centimetres in size, embedded in the top of one of the boulders and immediately recognized it as a fossil.

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Her parents contacted the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, Alta., and archeologists there confirmed she had discovered a 250-400-million-year-old fossilized sea star.

Dinosaur experts at the Royal Tyrrell Museum have identified the discovery as a fossilized sea star that is between 250 and 400 million years old. View image in full screen
Dinosaur experts at the Royal Tyrrell Museum have identified the discovery as a fossilized sea star that is between 250 and 400 million years old. Source: City of Calgary

Dr. Don Henderson, the curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, said sea stars require very specific conditions to fossilize, so specimens such as the one found in Calgary are extremely rare and limited to only a handful of sites worldwide.

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A crew from the museum and the city used a diamond-edged saw to remove the fossil from the rock and it was taken to the museum, where it will be cleaned and catalogued. The find may eventually be put on display.

The boulder the fossil was found in was placed in the playground during construction in 2005, so the museum is now trying to determine where it originally came from.

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The boulders were placed in the playground during construction 20 years ago, so the Royal Tyrrell Museum is now trying to determine where they originally came from. View image in full screen
The Royal Tyrrell Museum is trying to determine where the boulders, which were placed in the playground 20 years ago, originally came from. Source: City of Calgary

In Alberta, fossils are protected under the Historical Resources Act.

Laureen Bryant, an archaeologist with the City of Calgary, says it’s important for anyone who finds a fossil to report it to the Royal Tyrrell Museum, including the location and any photographs they may have taken, and to leave it undisturbed to avoid damage.

More information about fossils in Alberta and what to do if you find one is available on the Royal Tyrrell Museum website.

Click to play video: 'Dinosaur bones found in the stomach of Tyrannosaur in 1stof its kind discovery'
Dinosaur bones found in the stomach of Tyrannosaur in 1stof its kind discovery

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