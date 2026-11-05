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Canada

Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk begins 2nd spacewalk

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2026 10:24 am
1 min read
Astronaut Joshua Kutryk, of Canada, leaves the Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/John Raoux) View image in full screen
Astronaut Joshua Kutryk, of Canada, leaves the Operations and Checkout Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/John Raoux).
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Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk is venturing outside the International Space Station for his second spacewalk in two weeks.

Kutryk and NASA astronaut Anil Menon stepped into the vacuum of space this morning after undergoing lengthy and detailed preparations with the help of their support team.

Kutryk was first to emerge, a red stripe on the legs of his space suit setting him apart from his colleague.

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On Oct. 29, Kutryk became the fifth Canadian to perform the feat when he and NASA astronaut Anil Menon successfully installed seven of eight new solar arrays needed to upgrade the station’s power capacity.

The astronauts are installing the eighth and final solar array today on the starboard side of the truss, which serves as the station’s structural backbone.

The Canadian Space Agency says spacewalks are among the most difficult and dangerous tasks for astronauts but are needed to repair or install equipment or carry out manual work.

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Before Kutryk, the last Canadian to perform a spacewalk was David Saint-Jacques in 2019.

Kutryk and his SpaceX Crew-13 crew members took off for the International Space Station on Oct. 1 for a mission expected to last six months.

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