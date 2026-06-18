Saskatoon celebrates 50th Annual Civic Pancake Breakfast

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday morning at Civic Square for the 50th Annual Civic Pancake Breakfast, a delicious fundraiser that helps Saskatoon kick off the start of summer.
For $8, hungry guests were treated to pancakes with all the fixings, coffee, sausage and juice. Act of Kindness tickets were also available again, allowing residents to buy a hot meal for those who may not be able to pay.
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Breakfast was about more than just flapjacks — it featured live music, drumming circles and a chance to meet with community partners.
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This year, the city donated all proceeds to United Way Saskatoon and Area. United Way has worked with the community for more than 65 years to create opportunities for children and people in poverty.
Watch the video above to see participants share their tips on creating the perfect pancake.
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