100 Epstein survivors sue Trump admin, Google over information disclosure

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A group of about 100 survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse filed a class-action lawsuit against the Trump administration and Google on Thursday over the disclosure of personal information released in the Epstein files.

Their calls come as another survivor and campaigner for the release of the files says they are increasingly worried that justice will not be served.

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The class action lawsuit filed by a group of the disgraced financier’s victims alleges that the U.S. government and Google failed to protect their identities in the release of the Epstein files.

“The United States, acting through the DOJ, made a deliberate policy choice to prioritize rapid, large-volume disclosure over protection of Epstein survivors’ privacy,” they said in the court filing.

They alleged that the Justice Department “outed approximately 100 survivors of the convicted sexual predator, publishing their private information and identifying them to the world.”

View image in full screen Jeffrey Epstein is pictured with an unidentified woman. House Oversight Committee

Though the department has since removed the survivors’ information from the public domain, which it said in February was “inadvertently included” due to “technical or human error,” the lawsuit argues that “online entities like Google continuously republish it, refusing victims’ pleas to take it down,” adding that their personal details still appear in search-engine results and in artificial intelligence-generated content.

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“Survivors now face renewed trauma. Strangers call them, email them, threaten their physical safety, and accuse them of conspiring with Epstein when they are, in reality, Epstein’s victims,” the complaint states.

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Millions of Epstein-related documents were released earlier this year after U.S. President Donald Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law last November, which included conditions to protect the victims’ privacy and prevent their identities from being made public.

The plaintiffs are seeking minimum damages of $1,000 per survivor from the Justice Department, as well as punitive damages “in amounts sufficient to punish and deter” Google.

The group is also asking the court to order Google to immediately and permanently take down their personal information.

“Google’s refusal to use such tools in this case shows its conduct is reckless” and in “disregard for the wellbeing of Plaintiffs and other victims, and willful,” the lawsuit argues.

Epstein files becoming 'circus show,' survivor says

In an interview on the Shadow Sessions podcast aired on Thursday morning, another survivor, Jena Lisa Jones — who says she was recruited into the former financier’s sex trafficking network as a young teenager — explained that she voted for Trump in the 2024 election because he promised transparency over Epstein and that she “wanted her day in court.”

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But, since he took office, she believes the treatment of the Epstein files has become “a circus show.”

Jones said during her interview that she feels let down by the president, whose campaign she recalled being run on “the release of these freakin’ files.”

She accused Trump of changing his tune after taking office, saying he reframed the existence of the Epstein files as a “Democratic hoax,” a reference to comments the president made as calls to release the documents swelled last year.

Earlier this month, following the unsealing of a trove of files in January, the Justice Department released more documents related to Epstein, which included uncorroborated accusations against Trump that the department said had been mistakenly withheld during an earlier review.

The accuser was interviewed by the FBI four times as it sought to assess her account, but only a summary of one of those interviews was included in the publicly released files.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. The department said in January that some of the documents contain “untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.”

Jones was one of several survivors who spoke in Washington, D.C., in November 2025 ahead of a House vote to force the Justice Department to release all of its files related to the disgraced sex offender, and alongside others called for bipartisan action.

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“This is not a Democratic issue. It is also not a hoax. We are here as American survivors of a man who used his wealth and power to hurt young girls and women,” she said, before calling attention to a system that “catered to” Epstein and failed his victims.

Jones also accused the president of weaponizing the release of the files in an attempt to bring down Democrats who may be named in them.

“I beg you, President Trump, please stop making this political. It is not about you, President Trump,” she said. “You are our president. Please start acting like it. Show some class.

“I voted for you, but your behaviour on this issue has been an international embarrassment.”

— with files from The Associated Press