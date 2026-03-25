Former Blue Bombers quarterback, fan favourite Chris Streveler hangs up his jerseys

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It appears fan favourite Chris Streveler has taken his final snap, not only with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but also as a professional.

His former teammates alluded to his retirement earlier in the off-season and while there’s been no official announcement from the team or on the CFL transactions page, he hinted he’s calling it quits in a cryptic social media post.

Streveler posted a video on Instagram where he’s hanging up all his jerseys.

“Created something special to honour a chapter of my life that’s coming to a close,” he posted. “All love for the journey. Full video coming later this week.”

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Streveler first joined the Bombers in 2018 and signed with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals in 2020. He was waived after a season and a half with the Cards and also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets before returning to the Bombers.

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The 31-year-old Streveler suffered devastating knee injuries the past two seasons and is currently a free agent after not being re-signed by the Bombers.

Speaking at the annual CFL Combine in Edmonton, general manager Kyle Walters and head coach Mike O’Shea both praised his accomplishments during his time with the Bombers.

“When he was out there on the field, what he was willing to do for his teammates would be second to none,” said O’Shea on Wednesday. “It was also a great reminder to other guys of how much they need to give to this game for their teammates. He was sensational.”

Streveler played on a broken leg in the 2019 Grey Cup and won the hearts of Bombers’ fans during the championship parade wearing a fur jacket with no shirt. He suited up for four seasons in the blue and gold.

“He was willing to do anything, and it showed,” Walters said. “Winning the football game was the only thing that mattered. And it was obvious and contagious that, that was really, really the only thing that mattered to him.”