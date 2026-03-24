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Canada

Montreal Metropolitan Airport unveils new terminal, will open in June

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 24, 2026 11:02 am
1 min read
New Montreal Metropolitan Airport Terminal View image in full screen
The passenger waiting lounge at Montreal Metropolitan Airport's new terminal is shown as part of a March 24, 2026, news release. Montreal Metropolitan Airport
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Montreal Metropolitan Airport says its new terminal will open in a few months as it gets ready to welcome commercial flights.

The airport said Tuesday that its new terminal will open on June 15, and that the start of commercial flights at the regional airport will be a “major advantage” for passengers.

“Once open the terminal will the host operations of Porter Airlines and Pascan Aviation, offering flights connecting Canadian destinations from coast to coast. The terminal will also be able to welcome additional carriers in the future,” it said in a news release.

“Many major cities around the world already rely on a network of complementary airports to meet the air travel needs of residents and visitors. Montreal now joins this list with the new terminal at MET which aims to become the airport of choice for direct flights operated exclusively using quieter, more fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft.”

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The terminal itself is designed, built and operated by YHU Infrastructure Partners. It covers 21,000 square metres and features nine boarding bridges and a waiting lounge with 900 seats.

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Its retail lineup will be entirely Quebec-based and will include a Bâton Rouge restaurant, a Café Dépôt and a convenience and travel goods store.

The terminal also incorporates contemporary nods to the historic visit of the R-100 airship in 1930, when its arrival in Saint-Hubert drew massive crowds and symbolized the technological daring of the era, the release states.

  • New Montreal Metropolitan Airport Terminal

Opened in 1927, Saint-Hubert Airport — now MET (Montreal Metropolitan Airport) — is Canada’s oldest airport and served as Montreal’s main airport for many years.

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Commercial flights were moved to Dorval in 1940 so the airport could be fully dedicated to the Second World War effort, the release added.

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