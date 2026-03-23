Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged with Surrey NICU assault, animal cruelty remains in custody

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted March 23, 2026 10:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey hospital NICU assault suspect back in custody'
Surrey hospital NICU assault suspect back in custody
A woman accused of handling babies inside Surrey hospital's neonatal intensive care unit is back in jail pending a bail hearing. As Kristen Robinson reports, Lindsey Hirtreiter was arrested on a warrant late last week, even though she is not facing any new charges.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A woman accused of inappropriately handling babies inside Surrey hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit remains in jail pending a bail hearing.

Lindsey Hirtreiter was arrested on a warrant late last week, even though she is not facing any new charges.

She appeared briefly via video link in Surrey provincial court on Monday and has been remanded in custody ahead of another video appearance on Thursday for a possible bail hearing.

Hirtreiter, 35, was arrested last October for reportedly giving three babies “skin-to-skin” contact in Surrey’s Memorial Hospital.

She was granted $500 bail last Monday.

As part of her bail conditions, she was ordered to stay away from the victims and all NICUs in B.C. and to live at Glory House in Mission, which is an addiction recovery house.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News knocked on the door of the facility on Friday, which is run by Hope for Freedom Society, and was told Hirtreiter was not there and they didn’t know where she was.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It turns out that Hirtreiter was arrested again on Friday, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

She was arrested under Section 512.3 of the Criminal Code, under which a justice may issue a warrant if there are reasonable grounds to believe that an accused has contravened or is about to contravene a release order.

Click to play video: 'Alleged Surrey Memorial Hospital NICU assault suspect released on bail'
Alleged Surrey Memorial Hospital NICU assault suspect released on bail

Criminal lawyer Ryan Hira says that section of the Criminal Code is used to simplify the bail procedure.

“It provides a process by which the Crown can get an expedited warrant,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“To allow for accused persons who have breached, are about to breach or have committed another offence to go before the court quickly.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "To allow for accused persons who have breached, are about to breach or have committed another offence to go before the court quickly."

Hirtreiter was previously convicted of animal cruelty in the 2015 stabbing and torture of a family’s black lab.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices