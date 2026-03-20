Heavy rain in coastal B.C. prompts evacuation watches in Fraser Valley

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Residents in the Fraser Valley of British Columbia are on high alert this morning as rising floodwaters threaten to force them from their homes while officials warn of landslides and power outages.

Two evacuation alerts covering just under 40 homes have been issued in the Chilliwack area.

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The Fraser Valley Regional District says residents of those properties should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Environment Canada has forecast 120 millimetres of rain before conditions ease up, with some areas already reporting over 200 millimetres since Sunday.

Emergency officials elsewhere in the province have already responded to incidents linked to the storm, including mudslides that have stranded residents and damaged power lines.

Meteorologist Brian Proctor says the atmospheric river system is expected to move out today, but B.C. will need a prolonged period of dry weather for conditions to stabilize.