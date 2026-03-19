6 people and dog rescued after homes cut off by landslide near Coquitlam River

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There has been a landslide in Coquitlam, B.C., near the Coquitlam River.

The City of Coquitlam confirms to Global News that the slide happened on Thursday morning on Pipeline Road, south of the watershed facility.

It is not clear if there are any injuries, but Coquitlam Search and Rescue says four homes are cut off and two homes have debris on the property.

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Six people and a dog have been rescued, search and rescue confirmed.

Pipeline Road is blocked near Upper Coquitlam Park for safety reasons.

A helicopter can be seen in the area.

BC Hydro says an outage was caused by a mud or snow slide around 5:15 a.m. and power remains off in the area around Kamikaze Field, the water treatment plant and the sockeye hatchery.

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More to come.