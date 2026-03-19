Leafs captain Matthews undergoes knee surgery

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TORONTO – Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews underwent successful knee surgery on Thursday in New York, the NHL team said.

He was expected to need about 12 weeks of recovery time, the Maple Leafs said in a post on social media.

Matthews tore the medial collateral ligament in his left knee during a game against the Anaheim Ducks on March 12. Ducks captain Radko Gudas received a five-game suspension for the knee-on-knee hit.

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Matthews recorded 53 points (27-26) this season for the Maple Leafs, who are playing out the string on the campaign.

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Toronto (29-28-12) is 14th in the 16-team Eastern Conference standings with 70 points.

The 28-year-old Matthews was the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. He’s the Maple Leafs’ all-time leader with 428 goals.

Matthews also has 352 assists in 689 career regular-season games.

He served as captain of the American men’s hockey team that won gold last month at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2026.