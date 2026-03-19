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6 comments

  1. Jv
    March 19, 2026 at 1:00 pm

    On the other hand I only commented 15 times yesterday.

  2. John van Stelten
    March 19, 2026 at 12:54 pm

    Well, if the 30% of Canadians that still support him haven’t figured out by now who Poilievre is and what he stands for there truly is no hope for them.

  3. JV
    March 19, 2026 at 12:45 pm

    Fake Roy Stephenson – Coming from the guy who sits around on the internet all day following people around and copying their names. Showing off that high IQ hey buddy lol

  4. RL Read
    March 19, 2026 at 12:24 pm

    Joe Rogan – Notorious for spreading COVID-19 misinformation, using racial slurs, and hosting guests with extreme far-right, controversial views – Perfect for PP-Poilievre!

  5. Roy Stephenson
    March 19, 2026 at 12:08 pm

    Hey jv if you had a brain you would be dangerous !!!

  6. JV
    March 19, 2026 at 11:32 am

    Joe Rogan’s brain is so fried from coke he’ll believe anything and anyone these days. Even Pierre Poilievre

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Politics

Pierre Poilievre will be on Joe Rogan podcast expected later Thursday

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted March 19, 2026 11:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poilievre defends appearance on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’: ‘The best place to sell Americans on the idea of tariff-free trade’'
Poilievre defends appearance on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’: ‘The best place to sell Americans on the idea of tariff-free trade’
Poilievre defends his appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," calls it "...the best place to sell Americans on the idea of tariff-free trade."
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Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sat down with podcaster Joe Rogan, with the episode set to release online Thursday.

“Fought for Canadian workers and Canadian interests on the world’s biggest podcast,” Poilievre said in a social media post.

Rogan’s podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,” is one of the biggest in the world, with the top 10 episodes on YouTube accounting for around 430 million views.

While the episode has not been released yet, Poilievre hinted that the discussion revolved around U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs against Canada.

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“Let’s get tariff-free trade,” Poilievre said, thanking Rogan for “an amazing conversation.”

Poilievre posted a picture of him with the podcaster, with both of them holding a kettlebell in the colours of the Canadian flag.

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Poilievre is in the U.S., discussing trade with several stakeholders. On Tuesday, he met Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“It was an honour to have the chance to advocate for our nation’s workers and interests here in Austin,” Poilievre said in a statement.

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