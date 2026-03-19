Pierre Poilievre will be on Joe Rogan podcast expected later Thursday

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sat down with podcaster Joe Rogan, with the episode set to release online Thursday.

“Fought for Canadian workers and Canadian interests on the world’s biggest podcast,” Poilievre said in a social media post.

Rogan’s podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,” is one of the biggest in the world, with the top 10 episodes on YouTube accounting for around 430 million views.

While the episode has not been released yet, Poilievre hinted that the discussion revolved around U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs against Canada.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Let’s get tariff-free trade,” Poilievre said, thanking Rogan for “an amazing conversation.”

Poilievre posted a picture of him with the podcaster, with both of them holding a kettlebell in the colours of the Canadian flag.

Story continues below advertisement

Fought for Canadian workers and Canadian interests on the world’s biggest podcast. Thank you @joerogan for an amazing conversation. Let’s get tariff-free trade. Sign up to watch it first: https://t.co/Tf0URq6UlC pic.twitter.com/duEin02YjK — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 18, 2026

Poilievre is in the U.S., discussing trade with several stakeholders. On Tuesday, he met Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“It was an honour to have the chance to advocate for our nation’s workers and interests here in Austin,” Poilievre said in a statement.