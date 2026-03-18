Matthew Schaefer dazzling for Islanders

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Brayden Schenn had seen the highlights.

The veteran centre knew all about a peach-fuzzed New York Islanders defenceman making waves in a jaw-dropping rookie season — from afar.

Acquired by the club ahead of the NHL trade deadline, Schenn now gets a front-row seat.

Matthew Schaefer, a happy-go-lucky teenager with a wide smile and engaging personality, has burst on the scene with an effortless skating stride, bullet shot and elite feel for the game.

“Comes as advertised,” Schenn, added from the St. Louis Blues on March 6, said of the 18-year-old phenom. “Very skilled, very motivated to be the best he can be. He’s a special person. He really cares about the people in this locker room.”

And the organization counts itself fortunate to have him.

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“Don’t want to think about that,” Islanders head coach Patrick Roy replied when asked if he’s contemplated life without Schaefer. “He has helped our team tremendously … a lot of times we say, ‘Oh, defencemen take a little more time to develop.’ He’s been handling those situations really well.”

The runaway Calder Trophy favourite as rookie of the year, Schaefer will also likely get Norris Trophy (top blueliner) and Hart Trophy (MVP) votes for a campaign that has seen the No. 1 pick at the 2025 draft register 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists) across 68 games while leading New York with an average of more than 24 minutes per contest.

“Focus on what we’ve got going in this room,” he said of his approach. “It’s not just about me, it’s about we. We have a great team. These guys have helped me so much.

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“I’m a perfectionist and I want to be perfect. But no one’s ever perfect.”

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Schaefer, who lost his mother, Jennifer, to cancer in 2024 and broke down in tears on an emotional draft night, has been pretty close to perfect as a freshman. The Islanders also didn’t know what they had, at least for this season, when training camp opened.

On pace to shatter the franchise record for points (56) by a rookie defenceman, the Hamilton product played just 17 games in 2024-25 with the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters and suited up two more times at the world junior hockey championship before breaking his collarbone.

“We knew the talent he has and the type of person,” said Roy, whose team sat third in the Metropolitan Division with a 39-24-5 record entering Wednesday’s action. “Ceiling was pretty high.”

Along with outstanding puck play, Schaefer has quickly learned the defensive side at the sport’s top level alongside blue-line partner Ryan Pulock, who’s almost 13 years his senior.

“He’s gapping so well, he’s got a great stick,” Roy said. “We knew he had the offensive skills, but the way he’s been defending, it’s pretty impressive.”

There was a similar feeling down the hall at Scotiabank Arena this week.

“Doing things only a handful of players have done,” said Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares, who debuted in the league as a teenager after being selected first overall by New York in 2009. “He’s not just a franchise player … he’s certainly put himself in the conversation as a generational-type of talent.

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“It’s been remarkable.”

The same goes for off the ice.

“Not fake at all,” Schenn said of Schaefer’s demeanour and treatment of others. “Sincere with how he handles himself. You can really tell why his teammates love him.”

Schaefer said along with handling arduous travel and learning about preparation, another big adjustment has been tweaking his approach against bigger, stronger, faster opponents.

“You’ve got to know who’s on the ice,” he said. “And definitely have your head up, because guys are coming for you all the time.”

Schaefer, meanwhile, is only getting his engine started.

“His progression, his timeline,” Schenn said. “The Islanders organization and fan base have every right to be excited.”

RUSSIAN CHATTER

With the NHL and NHL Players’ Association announcing Calgary, Edmonton and Prague as hosts for the 2028 World Cup, talk of Russia’s inclusion once again came to the forefront.

That country’s war in Ukraine has meant a ban from all International Ice Hockey Federation events, including last month’s Milan Cortina Olympics.

Speaking to reporters this week at the general managers meetings in Manalapan, Fla., commissioner Gary Bettman left the door open for Russia to be part of the event in two years.

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“We’re going to see how things develop,” he said Monday in reference to global politics. “Time will tell.”

Bettman addressed media gathered in Florida again Wednesday alongside deputy commissioner Bill Daly, and denied a report that Sweden, Finland and Czechia had formally notified the league of a boycott should Russia be included.

“(Those countries) have strong feelings,” Daly said. “The same strong feelings we’ve expressed and the international hockey community has expressed.”

Vancouver Canucks forward Teddy Blueger, who suited up for Latvia in Milan, would like to see Russia back.

“Other countries are involved in wars,” he said Tuesday. “Who’s to decide which one’s justified and which one’s not, and who gets to disqualify who? I think punishing the players for stuff like that … it’s politics.”

Maple Leafs winger William Nylander, meanwhile, ducked a question on the reaction in Sweden if Russia was given the green light.

“I’m not, like, reading anything,” he also said Tuesday. “I don’t have (a) clue. Ask somebody else about that.”

-With files from Gemma Karstens-Smith in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2026.