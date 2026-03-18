Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal man facing up to 120 years in U.S. prison over opioid trafficking charges

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 18, 2026 10:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Opioid crisis: Are Canada’s ‘safe supply’ drugs being used in organized crime?'
Opioid crisis: Are Canada’s ‘safe supply’ drugs being used in organized crime?
WATCH: Opioid crisis — Are Canada's 'safe supply' drugs being used in organized crime? – May 7, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 49-year-old Montreal man could spend the next century in a U.S. prison after being charged in an opioid trafficking probe.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida, announced Tuesday that Sebastien Rollin has been charged by federal indictment with conspiracy to import protonitazene, distribution of protonitazene for importation into the United States and international promotional money laundering.

If convicted on all counts, Rollin faces a maximum penalty of 120 years in federal prison, the department said.

According to the indictment, Rollin, who lived in Montreal, is accused of arranging the sale of synthetic opioid pills disguised as oxycodone to the Tampa area.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The indictment alleges Rollin sold more than 10,000 such pills on May 13, 2024, to an undercover officer and later sold 25,000 pills to an undercover officer on July 9, 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities allege Rollin accepted payment for these sales through cryptocurrency that was sent from an undercover cryptocurrency wallet in the Middle District of Florida to Canada.

In mid-July 2024, Rollin is accused of negotiating the sale of 300,000 synthetic opioid pills to the United States; however, the RCMP seized them. That same day, the RCMP executed search warrants at two clandestine laboratories in Quebec and seized millions of synthetic opioid pills, recipes for synthetic drugs and a firearm, the indictment notes.

The attorney’s office said in a news release that the Spanish National Police provided “critical assistance” in finding and arresting Rollin. He was extradited to the U.S. on Feb. 20.

“An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty,” the attorney’s office said in a news release.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices