One person killed in Trent Avenue fatal fire

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One person is dead after a house fire in East Kildonan Monday night.

Crews responded to a blaze at a home on Trent Avenue at around 8:20 p.m. where they battled it for around an hour, before getting it under control.

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A person was found inside the house and declared dead at the scene.

The investigation continues.