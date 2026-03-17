One person killed in Trent Avenue fatal fire

One person is dead after a house fire in East Kildonan Monday night.
Crews responded to a blaze at a home on Trent Avenue at around 8:20 p.m. where they battled it for around an hour, before getting it under control.
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A person was found inside the house and declared dead at the scene.
The investigation continues.
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