Free spots available for FIFA Fan Fest, but ‘premium experience’ will cost money

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Vancouver’s mayor has announced some of the seats inside the PNE Amphitheatre at the FIFA Fan Fest will be free during this year’s World Cup.

The province and the city say there are 10,000 seats inside the amphitheatre and the general admission floor area will have an estimated capacity of 2,600 per match.

The city says these will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Premium experiences, including reserved seating within the amphitheatre for 7,400 people and dedicated fast-track entry lanes, will be available for purchase.

However, the city did not provide any details on how much the premium experience will cost.

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“I am incredibly excited to announce that the general admission floor tickets for these viewing events will be completely free,” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said at a press conference on Tuesday.

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“So the general admission has an estimated capacity of 2,600 seats per match or spots per match and they will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and in addition, premium experiences will be available for fans to purchase if they so choose.”

B.C. Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Anne Kang said more details about ticket prices will be released soon.

“The Amphitheatre is an enhanced experience that people can chose to go and pay for, or we have over a quarter that the mayor and myself have made a decision to make free,” she said.

The FIFA Fan Festival in Vancouver will run from June 11 to July 19 and will feature live broadcasts of the World Cup matches, live performances and food options from across B.C.