IN PHOTOS: Northern Ontario buried under heavy snow amid winter storm

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A winter storm that began falling on Ontario on Sunday has left cars buried and people waiting out the snow with even more centimetres expected to fall.

The conditions are part of a winter storm stretching from northern to southern Ontario, but the province’s north was expected to get the full force of winter’s wrath.

View image in full screen A man in Sudbury, Ont., looks at snow that has piled outside his garage on March 15, 2026. Courtesy: Shelley Mayer

An orange alert winter storm warning was issued Sunday, with regions including Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and Kapuskasing at the time expected to get about 10 to 20 cm of snow and ice pellets between Sunday and Monday morning.

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As of midday, an estimated 30 to 50 centimetres of snow had fallen in the region. In fact, about 50 cm had already fallen, reaching from Sault Ste. Marie and Elliott Lake up towards Timmins and communities in between.

That weather isn’t expected to end just yet.

View image in full screen A shovel sits in a hollowed-out portion of snow that fell in Capreol, Ont., on March 15. Courtesy: Cindy Ayotte

Environment Canada’s orange alert winter storm for communities including Elliott Lake, Sudbury, Manitoulin Island and Timmins remains in effect with more snow or freezing rain expected.

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Sudbury is expected to see six to 12 millimetres of freezing rain with ice buildup that is expected to continue throughout Monday.

View image in full screen A car was seen buried in snow in Sudbury, Ont., after several centimetres fell from March 15 into 16. Courtesy: Shelley Mayer

Other parts of northern Ontario, including Elliott Lake and Timmins, will see total snowfall amounts of 30 to 50 cm continuing through Monday night, according to Environment Canada.

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The agency says while precipitation is mostly snow, there is a chance ice pellets could mix in for areas along a line from Sault Ste. Marie to Kirkland Lake. It notes this could reduce total snowfall amounts in those areas.

The snow is expected to taper off to light snow overnight, but travel is likely to be extremely hazardous with road closures possible. Prolonged, widespread utility outages are also likely.

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It’s not only northern Ontario facing more wintry weather.

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According to Environment Canada, southern Ontario communities are under snow squall watches. The agency has forecast that Innisfil could see up to 15 cm in lake-effect snow squalls, while other cities, such as Stratford and Owen Sound, could see 20 and 40 cm in places. It’s expected the squalls could begin Monday evening and last into Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Peterborough, Belleville and Kawartha Lakes are also at risk of some accumulating snow, with special weather statements forecasting five to 10 cm between Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

High winds are also in the forecast for southern and southwestern Ontario, with between 70 and 90 km/h gusts expected in some cities, including Toronto, London, Woodstock, Brantford and Windsor.