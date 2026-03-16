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Canada

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick bracing for heavy rain, strong winds

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 16, 2026 9:57 am
1 min read
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Environment Canada launches new colour warning system
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Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain and strong winds across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick Monday.

The federal weather agency says most of southern and central New Brunswick and western and eastern Nova Scotia will be impacted.

The system, which will bring 20 to 40 millimetres of rain and up to 70 km/h wind gusts, will begin in New Brunswick come the afternoon; up to 40 to 60 mm of rain is expected near the Fundy coast.

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It will dissipate by Tuesday afternoon.

“Two heavier pulses of rain are expected, with a break in the rain possible in the overnight hours early Tuesday morning,” Environment Canada said.

“Very mild temperatures will result in rapid melting of the remaining snowpack. Rainfall warnings have been issued for parts of southern New Brunswick, and these may be expanded in subsequent forecasts.”

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In Nova Scotia, 30 to 50 mm of rain and up to 80 km/h wind gusts are expected to begin in the afternoon. The system will begin in western Nova Scotia before moving to the east coast by the evening.

“The rain and wind will end over western areas Tuesday afternoon and by Tuesday evening over eastern sections of the province,” Environment Canada said.

“Two heavier pulses of rain are expected, with a break in the rain possible in the overnight hours early Tuesday morning. Very mild temperatures will result in rapid melting of the remaining snowpack.”

The agency added residents should continue to monitor alerts and forecasts during the system.

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