Will Barbie sportswear help attract more young girls to hockey?

At Montreal’s Verdun Auditorium, the dream of playing professional hockey is already a reality.

But a new collaboration is hoping to inspire the next generation long before they step onto the ice.

Toy giant Mattel, through its iconic Barbie brand, has partnered with CCM Hockey on a new apparel and hockey gear collection.

The goal is to help young girls see themselves in the sport.

“I know it’s kind of a stereotype in a sense that girls who are more sporty are not as girly. But this allows girls to express themselves,” said Nicole Gosling, Montreal Victoire defender.

“You see it with our game day walk in fits — so many girls are showing off their style and I think that’s important.”

Women’s hockey has seen a surge in visibility in recent years, especially with the launch of the professional women’s hockey league.

In Montreal, the Montreal Victoire are helping lead that momentum. But brands say growing the game starts much earlier.

“Growing the game is super important for us at CCM hockey,” said Catherine Ward, vice-president of Product Commercialization & Innovation at CCM Hockey. “So this was an initiative to be not as traditional, a bit more inclusive, and bring new girls into the game.”

Experts say pairing Canada’s national sport with one of the world’s most recognizable brands creates a powerful crossover, one that could introduce hockey to a whole new generation.

‘A lot of girls who are sort of on the edge of if they should play or not, will just feel right at home — very at ease — wearing that equipment and feeling really recognizable as a female,” said Rocco Matteo, E3 Consulting managing partner.