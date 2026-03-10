Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Will Barbie sportswear help attract more young girls to hockey?

By fparrillo1 Global News
Posted March 10, 2026 6:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Will Barbie sportswear help attract more young girls to hockey?'
Will Barbie sportswear help attract more young girls to hockey?
Women’s hockey just got a lot more colourful. A new partnership between Barbie and CCM Hockey is bringing a new look to the game. The companies have launched a line of hockey gear and apparel with the goal of inviting a new generation of girls to see themselves on the ice. Felicia Parrillo reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

At Montreal’s Verdun Auditorium, the dream of playing professional hockey is already a reality.

But a new collaboration is hoping to inspire the next generation long before they step onto the ice.

Toy giant Mattel, through its iconic Barbie brand, has partnered with CCM Hockey on a new apparel and hockey gear collection.

The goal is to help young girls see themselves in the sport.

“I know it’s kind of a stereotype in a sense that girls who are more sporty are not as girly. But this allows girls to express themselves,” said Nicole Gosling, Montreal Victoire defender.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“You see it with our game day walk in fits — so many girls are showing off their style and I think that’s important.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada announces major funding boost for women’s sports league'
Canada announces major funding boost for women’s sports league

Women’s hockey has seen a surge in visibility in recent years, especially with the launch of the professional women’s hockey league.

In Montreal, the Montreal Victoire are helping lead that momentum. But brands say growing the game starts much earlier.

“Growing the game is super important for us at CCM hockey,” said Catherine Ward, vice-president of Product Commercialization & Innovation at CCM Hockey. “So this was an initiative to be not as traditional, a bit more inclusive, and bring new girls into the game.”

Experts say pairing Canada’s national sport with one of the world’s most recognizable brands creates a powerful crossover, one that could introduce hockey to a whole new generation.

‘A lot of girls who are sort of on the edge of if they should play or not, will just feel right at home — very at ease — wearing that equipment and feeling really recognizable as a female,” said Rocco Matteo, E3 Consulting managing partner.

Advertisement
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices