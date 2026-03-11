SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Just over half of Americans say they don’t want tariffs on Canada: poll

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted March 11, 2026 6:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘It’s not easy’: Carney speaks frankly about dealing with Trump'
‘It’s not easy’: Carney speaks frankly about dealing with Trump
WATCH: At his final event in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney pushed for closer business and political ties between Australia and Canada to try and hedge against Donald Trump’s tariff strategy.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war against Canada stretches into its second year, more than half of Americans said in an Angus Reid survey that they don’t want any tariffs on Canada, with the majority viewing their northern neighbour positively.

With the Canada-U.S.-Mexico (CUSMA) free trade agreement up for renegotiation this year, 51 per cent of U.S. respondents told the survey that if they had their way, there would be no tariffs on Canada at all.

This is up compared to October 2024, in the middle of Trump’s campaign to return to the White House, when less than half of respondents (48 per cent) said they didn’t want any tariffs on Canada.

Among those who identified as registered Democrats, this figure was at 72 per cent. MAGA Republicans are more likely to want a tariff on Canada, but 48 per cent said they would only want a “minor” tariff on Canada.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada’s premiers gather at First Ministers’ meeting ahead of CUSMA negotiations'
Canada’s premiers gather at First Ministers’ meeting ahead of CUSMA negotiations

The survey, which was held among a representative randomized sample of 1,529 American adults, found that nearly half (48 per cent) want to keep CUSMA as is while another 23 per cent said they would want the U.S. to negotiate separate trade deals with Canada and Mexico.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of Americans said Trump’s tariffs are mostly borne by American consumers (56 per cent) or businesses (seven per cent).

While Trump has said Canada is “one of the worst” countries to trade with, nearly three quarters of Americans (73 per cent) said they have a favourable view of their neighbour to the north.

More than half (52 per cent) even said Canada was the “the most important” or “a very important” trading partner to the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

This contrasts with Canadians’ views of their southern neighbours, with 39 per cent seeing the U.S. as “an enemy” or a “potential threat” and only 22 per cent thinking of the U.S. as being on friendly terms with Canada or being an ally.

Last year, polling conducted by Ipsos exclusively for Global News found that six in 10 Canadians (60 per cent) say they can never trust the Americans the same way ever again.

The poll also found that found that 42 per cent of Canadians said they believe Prime Minister Mark Carney will succeed in negotiating a new trade deal with the Trump administration.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices