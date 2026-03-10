Wiarton Willie, Ontario’s famous groundhog, has died: town

Send this page to someone via email

Wiarton Willie, Ontario’s famous season-predicting groundhog, has died.

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula announced the death Tuesday and said the search for Willie’s successor will begin soon.

It was just over a month ago when Willie made what is now its last Groundhog Day prediction: an early spring.

The town described Willie as a curious and charismatic groundhog that delighted both residents and visitors.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The Wiarton Willie Festival has been a cherished part of our community for 70 years. It is a symbol of joy for residents and visitors alike,” said South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Jay Kirkland, in a news release.

“Willie brought people together in the heart of winter to celebrate a tradition that put Wiarton on the map. While we are saddened by the passing, we are grateful for the memories created and the pride brought to our town. Willie will always hold a special place in the story of South Bruce Peninsula.”

Story continues below advertisement

The town added when Willie wasn’t in the spotlight, the groundhog enjoyed basking in the summer sun, taking long winter naps and indulging in favourite foods.

The search for Willie’s successor will begin in the coming days, it added.