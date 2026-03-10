Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Wiarton Willie, Ontario’s famous groundhog, has died: town

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 10, 2026 1:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Groundhog Day 2026: Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring'
Groundhog Day 2026: Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring
WATCH - Groundhog Day 2026: Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring – Feb 2, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Wiarton Willie, Ontario’s famous season-predicting groundhog, has died.

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula announced the death Tuesday and said the search for Willie’s successor will begin soon.

It was just over a month ago when Willie made what is now its last Groundhog Day prediction: an early spring.

The town described Willie as a curious and charismatic groundhog that delighted both residents and visitors.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The Wiarton Willie Festival has been a cherished part of our community for 70 years. It is a symbol of joy for residents and visitors alike,” said South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Jay Kirkland, in a news release.

“Willie brought people together in the heart of winter to celebrate a tradition that put Wiarton on the map. While we are saddened by the passing, we are grateful for the memories created and the pride brought to our town. Willie will always hold a special place in the story of South Bruce Peninsula.”

Story continues below advertisement

The town added when Willie wasn’t in the spotlight, the groundhog enjoyed basking in the summer sun, taking long winter naps and indulging in favourite foods.

The search for Willie’s successor will begin in the coming days, it added.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices