Politics

Saskatchewan minister says he’ll have meeting at library after reports of violence

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2026 8:56 am
1 min read
Social Services Minister Terry Jenson during a media event where Premier Scott Moe, not pictured, announced that he has asked the Lieutenant Governor to dissolve government, and the writ will drop signalling an provincial election in Saskatoon, Sask., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. View image in full screen
Social Services Minister Terry Jenson during a media event where Premier Scott Moe, not pictured, announced that he has asked the Lieutenant Governor to dissolve government, and the writ will drop signalling an provincial election in Saskatoon, Sask., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. ldr
Saskatchewan’s social services minister says he’s scheduling a meeting at Saskatoon’s downtown library following complaints of violence and social disorder.

Terry Jenson had told the legislative assembly he’s planning to meet with library management.

It comes after the Opposition NDP had pressed the Saskatchewan Party minister to work a shift at the downtown library.

NDP deputy leader Vicki Mowat says she’s heard from library workers who want the minister to see the violence they’re experiencing firsthand.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents library workers, has said staff have been dealing with drug overdoses, threats and attacks.

Jenson was not available to speak to reporters about his planned meeting.

Mowat has accused the minister of backtracking on his promise.

She had asked Jenson last week if he would work a shift, and Addictions Minister Lori Carr responded by saying he “would be more than happy to do that.”

“It’s incredibly disappointing,” Mowat told reporters on Monday. “It raises a lot of questions about why he would go back on this, why he would even bother committing to it in the first place.”

Asked last week if he would visit a library, Jenson told reporters staff should call police if they’re ever threatened.

“If somebody’s feeling harmed working at 7-Eleven, does that mean I should go talk to the individual at 7-Eleven?” he said.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

