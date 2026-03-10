Saskatchewan minister says he’ll have meeting at library after reports of violence

Saskatchewan’s social services minister says he’s scheduling a meeting at Saskatoon’s downtown library following complaints of violence and social disorder.
Terry Jenson had told the legislative assembly he’s planning to meet with library management.
It comes after the Opposition NDP had pressed the Saskatchewan Party minister to work a shift at the downtown library.
NDP deputy leader Vicki Mowat says she’s heard from library workers who want the minister to see the violence they’re experiencing firsthand.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents library workers, has said staff have been dealing with drug overdoses, threats and attacks.
Jenson was not available to speak to reporters about his planned meeting.
Mowat has accused the minister of backtracking on his promise.
She had asked Jenson last week if he would work a shift, and Addictions Minister Lori Carr responded by saying he “would be more than happy to do that.”
“It’s incredibly disappointing,” Mowat told reporters on Monday. “It raises a lot of questions about why he would go back on this, why he would even bother committing to it in the first place.”
Asked last week if he would visit a library, Jenson told reporters staff should call police if they’re ever threatened.
“If somebody’s feeling harmed working at 7-Eleven, does that mean I should go talk to the individual at 7-Eleven?” he said.
