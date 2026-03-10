Menu

Video link
Headline link
Treaty 6 delegates visit Buckingham Palace ahead of 150th commemoration

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted March 10, 2026 8:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Treaty 6 delegates visit Buckingham Palace ahead of 150th Commemoration'
Treaty 6 delegates visit Buckingham Palace ahead of 150th Commemoration
Chiefs from several Treaty 6 First Nations are heading to Buckingham Palace to hand King Charles III an invitation to the 150th commemoration of Treaty 6. 
The King invited the delegation to meet in person following an invitation last year from Treaty 6 members to attend the commemoration.

The group of seven representatives left from the Saskatoon International Airport on Monday.

“We are still here as First Nations people and there’s still that treaty obligations and promises that were made in 1876,” Sturgeon Lake First Nation Chief Christine Longjohn said.

Longjohn is one of seven delegates who hopes that handing King Charles the invitation will bring change.

“There are a lot of needs within our nations; we have a lack of housing, we have schools that need to be built, our medical chest clause still needs to be recognized and honoured in that way. So those are the relationships that we need to continue building with the Crown.”

Although the King has not yet confirmed he will be attending, some representatives are confident he will.

“The main topic is to bring him here for the commemoration of 150 years. And at that time, when he is here, we can discuss our treaties more thoroughly,” Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation Chief Larry Ahenakew said.

Ahead of the trip, the delegation has been told no political issues will be discussed during their meeting.

“It’s been many years where our treaties have been either watered down or overlooked, period. So I guess part of our discussion will be adhering to our treaties,” Ahenakew said.

The commemoration of Treaty 6 the King may attend will be at Fort Carlton in August.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

