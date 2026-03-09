Edmonton’s single-use waste rules unpopular — but working

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton’s single-use waste bylaw was highly controversial and unpopular when it was first enacted a few years ago — but data shows it is having the intended effect.

Edmontonians are using significantly fewer single-use shopping bags since the City of Edmonton enacted the Single-use Item Reduction Bylaw (20117) on July 1, 2023, according to new data presented to council members on Monday.

Under the bylaw, single-use plastic shopping bags (including compostable or biodegradable) were banned and Styrofoam plates, cups and containers also no longer allowed. The bylaw also introduced the bag fee, which is currently 25 cents for paper bags and $2 for reusable ones.

City officials say the use of single-use bags like paper ones at fast-food drive-thrus has dropped by about 80 per cent since the bylaw took effect — a change they attribute in part to the fee charged to customers.

The figures were presented Monday to the city’s utility committee as part of a broader update on efforts to reduce single-use items.

Ward O-day’min Coun. Anne Stevenson said the bag charge appears to have played a key role in reducing use.

“What I noticed was the biggest success is where we’ve added a financial incentive for folks, specifically around that bag charge,” Stevenson said.

"I know it caused challenges when it was first implemented, but we're seeing a significant success."

Under the bylaw, accessories such as utensils, straws, condiment packets and napkins are only available by request or self-serve, but in drive-thrus, customers must be asked if they want any of them. City data shows their use has dropped 27 per cent since the rules were introduced.

City of Edmonton waste services branch manager Chris Fowler said some pushback was expected when the rules were introduced.

“To get a little bit of resistance at the beginning, it isn’t uncommon when we’re seeking to change behaviour,” Fowler told a city committee.

However, the report also highlights areas where the changes have had little impact.

Disposable cups — one of the most common pieces of litter found in the city — have seen almost no reduction.

Meanwhile, the number of takeout containers has increased sharply, rising 74 per cent.

Mayor Andrew Knack said education should be the first step in addressing those issues but added the city may need to consider stronger measures if behaviour does not change.

“We’re looking at the cups and our new takeout containers,” Knack said. “I heard loud and clear that goal one is education — and I think that’s the right approach — but I think we need to be willing to take other action if that doesn’t come down.”

Stevenson said the success of the bag charge suggests similar tools could be considered for other items.

“The fact that we’re not seeing much reduction in single-use cups to me means we need to look at another tool,” she said. “Again, we seem to be seeing success with that charge. Is that something we should pursue in the future?”

Not all councillors support the current approach.

Newly elected Coun. Mike Elliott introduced a motion calling for the city to eliminate the fees for single-use bags. He argued the charge disproportionately affects low-income residents and places an unfair burden on businesses to enforce the rule.

Committee members agreed to delay a vote on the motion while they seek more clarity on the city’s waste data and metrics.

City staff also signalled reluctance to introduce new fees or focus on enforcement to boost compliance.

“Enforcement in regards to that — no, we’re going to do it through education,” Fowler said.

Fowler said the city gathers information on waste trends by sorting through truckloads of garbage.

“That’s how we become informed.”

The utility committee is expected to revisit the issue, including potential changes to fees or bylaws, in about six months.