Edmonton to ban single-use plastics starting July 1

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton’s single-use plastic ban goes into effect on July 1, putting Edmonton on the “road to less waste and litter,” said the city in a release on Wednesday.

The bylaw applies to most organizations that hold a business licence and people required to hold a civic event permit.

The bylaw regulates four types of single-use plastics that can be easily replaced with reusable options or avoided, the city said in a media release.

Single-use plastic bags will no longer be allowed to be distributed. Paper shopping bags must cost at least 15 cents per bag and reusable bags must be priced at at least $1.

Foam or styrofoam plates cups and containers can no longer be used.

Restaurants cannot use single-use cups, reusable cups must be used for dine-in orders, and the restaurant must have a written policy for accepting customer cups.

Story continues below advertisement

Things like utensils, straws, pre-packaged condiments, and napkins will be available by request or self-serve only.

“All these positive choices add up and contribute to cleaner parks and public spaces,” said Denis Jubinville, branch manager of waste services.

Edmonton throws out an estimated 450 million single-use items each year, and that makes up 10,000 tonnes of waste.

“Looking locally, you can already find countless examples of businesses who are reducing single-use items well before the bylaw is in place,” said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

The bylaw works with the federal restrictions on single-use plastics. However, the federal restrictions focus on single-use plastics while the city’s bylaw focuses on waste reduction.

“The bylaw will help encourage businesses and customers to stop and consider if the item is actually necessary,” Jubinville said.

City Waste Education Outreach staff will also be visiting businesses to answer questions and help them adjust to the bylaw.

For more information or support tools visit edmonton.ca/SingleUse.