Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Vancouver airport parkade might never be finished, construction halted 6 years ago

By Jordan Armstrong & Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 9, 2026 7:03 pm
2 min read
The parkade at Vancouver's International Airport that may never be finished. View image in full screen
The parkade at the Vancouver International Airport that might never be completed. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Six years after construction was suddenly stopped on a new parkade at the Vancouver International Airport (YVR), it is now unclear if the structure will ever be built.

The parkade was part of a $9 billion expansion plan announced in 2018, but construction was halted in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was to have more than 2,000 stalls.

Now the current CEO of the airport, who was not involved with the original plans, says the parkade will probably never see a vehicle and might even be torn down.

Click to play video: 'YVR halts work on major expansion project'
YVR halts work on major expansion project

YVR president and CEO Tamara Vrooman says transportation like the SkyTrain and ride-hailing have changed the way people get to the airport.

Story continues below advertisement

“We see fewer and fewer people travelling to YVR by car, and so that parkade in its current location and current size probably isn’t the highest and best use for that land going forward, so we’re taking a look at what we can do to make sure that our passengers and our staff have access to the terminal that they need,” she told Global News.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a statement, YVR said that ride share services now account for 24 per cent of all passenger trips to and from the airport and 65 per cent of passengers now arrive or depart by a mode of transportation other than a private car.

Vrooman said that if the parkade is demolished, the airport will recycle as much of the concrete as possible for other infrastructure projects.

“YVR has a responsibility to carefully steward capital investments and to make decisions based on current data and long‑term needs,” a statement from the airport read.

“Approximately $200 million has been spent to date. Continuing construction of a standalone parking structure would require a significant additional investment, which is no longer justified.

“Based on those realities, we are undertaking a thorough review of how to best utilize the location and the structure as currently built for other purposes to best serve passengers and airport operations over the long term.”

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the airport said it would cost about $200 million more to finish the parkade.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices