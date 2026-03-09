Menu

Economy

Lower Mainland gas prices rise amid Iran conflict

By Andrea Macpherson & Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 9, 2026 4:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Gas prices rise amid Iran conflict'
Gas prices rise amid Iran conflict
The war in Iran is having a noticeable impact on the gas prices in the Lower Mainland. Andrea Macpherson has the latest details.
Lower Mainland residents woke up on Monday morning to another jump in gas prices, with some seeing around $189.9 per litre.

Experts say it stems from spiking oil prices, with refineries being targeted by militaries and Iran shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for the global energy sector.

The price of oil hit nearly $120 a barrel before easing Monday morning slightly.

“It looks like the longer this goes, the conflict in the Middle East with Iran and Iran responding, that markets are extraordinarily roiled, very nervous, and it could bring prices back here in Vancouver to something we haven’t seen since February of 2025,” Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told Global News.

“That’s where we went back into the $2 range.”

That is not the only factor that could cause sky-high gas prices heading into the spring.

“On April 1st, we have an increase in the industrial carbon tax that will increase prices, and we have on the 15th (of April) a switchover from winter to summer blends of gasoline,” McTeague said.

World markets could also be impacted as oil production is stalled in the Middle East.

“I think it’s just more of a wait-and-see approach right now,” Bryan Yu, Central Credit Union chief economist, said.

“I think we have to look at the overall environment as one where it’s too volatile on a daily basis and ultimately, some of these factors could shift away pretty quickly.”

The price of diesel has also increased, sitting at nearly $2.27 per litre.

