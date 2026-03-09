Shooting in Peterborough sends 1 to Toronto hospital: police

A person was airlifted to a Toronto hospital after a shooting inside an apartment building in Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.
The Peterborough Police Service reports that around 4 p.m. emergency crews were called to a residence near the intersection of George Street and Parkhill Road, where a victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
The individual was first taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre before being transferred to a Toronto hospital.
Their condition has not been released.
It’s the first reported shooting with a victim this year in the city.
Investigators on Monday were seen gathering evidence at 701 George St. N.
Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident.
Police declined to comment on Monday, citing the ongoing investigation.
No other details have been released.
