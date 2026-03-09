Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting in Peterborough sends 1 to Toronto hospital: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 9, 2026 4:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Shooting in Peterborough sends 1 to Toronto hospital'
Shooting in Peterborough sends 1 to Toronto hospital
Peterborough police continue to investigate a Sunday afternoon shooting that sent one person to a Toronto hospital. Madeleine McColl has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A person was airlifted to a Toronto hospital after a shooting inside an apartment building in Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

The Peterborough Police Service reports that around 4 p.m. emergency crews were called to a residence near the intersection of George Street and Parkhill Road, where a victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The individual was first taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre before being transferred to a Toronto hospital.

Their condition has not been released.

It’s the first reported shooting with a victim this year in the city.

Investigators on Monday were seen gathering evidence at 701 George St. N.

Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police declined to comment on Monday, citing the ongoing investigation.

No other details have been released.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices