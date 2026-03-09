Menu

Canada

Kingston and South Frontenac mayors unite against proposed Alto rail route

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 9, 2026 12:47 pm
1 min read
Regional leaders are calling on the federal government to move the $60- to $90-billion Alto rail project to the Highway 401 corridor and include a mandatory stop in Kingston. View image in full screen
Regional leaders are calling on the federal government to move the $60- to $90-billion Alto rail project to the Highway 401 corridor and include a mandatory stop in Kingston. Supplied
Local leaders are presenting a united front against the proposed route for the multibillion-dollar Alto rail project, demanding the federal government shift the corridor to Highway 401 and include a stop in Kingston.

In a joint statement released Monday, the mayors of Kingston (Bryan Paterson) and South Frontenac (Ron Vandewal), alongside the Save South Frontenac advocacy group, argued that the current proposal threatens the region’s agricultural and environmental integrity.

The group is advocating for two primary changes to the $60- to $90-billion project. First, they are calling for the route to be aligned with the 401 corridor, arguing that using existing transportation infrastructure would minimize the destruction and fragmentation of wetlands, farmland and sensitive ecosystems like the UNESCO Frontenac Arch Biosphere.

Second, the coalition is demanding a Kingston stop. As a regional hub for health care, innovation and education, the mayors state that a Kingston station is essential to ensure the project delivers economic benefits to the area rather than simply passing through it.

“The southern route as presented is not supported,” the statement read, citing concerns over land expropriation, dead-end roads and landlocked agricultural parcels.

The coalition emphasized that while they support modern transportation innovation, it must be balanced with local responsibility. They are calling on the federal government to listen to consistent public feedback and prioritize a route that protects rural landscapes while maximizing national economic opportunities.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

