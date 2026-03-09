Damaging winds forecast for much of Alberta, parts of B.C. and Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada warned residents in much of Alberta and southern Saskatchewan to secure loose objects and expect damage as strong winds whipped through, leaving thousands of residents in the dark.

The warnings were in place for most areas from the Alberta-U. S. boundary to Fort McMurray and southwestern Saskatchewan with wind speeds between 90 and 110 km/h and were expected to ease off on Sunday evening.

Special weather statements for wind have been posted for southeastern B.C., although a stronger warning is up for the Fraser Valley where gusts could reach 90 km/h.

The weather agency says high-sided vehicles could be pushed around by the wind, and there could be damage to roofs, fences, tress and soft shelters.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Fortis Alberta spokeswoman, Tanya Croft, said in a statement that a fast-moving winter storm left multiple power outages across the province, with 8,000 residents without power, but has since dropped to 2,000.

Story continues below advertisement

“Strong winds and heavy snow are causing downed power lines, trees contacting power lines and infrastructure damage,” read the statement.

Croft said residents are reminded to stay at least 10 metres away from downed power lines and avoid damaged electrical equipment.

Alberta power company ATCO also shows some power outages in northwestern Alberta.

At the height of the outages in British Columbia, provincial power utility BC Hydro said about 1,900 customers were without power in the Southern Interior, however the number has dropped to just under 350.

Most of the outages are caused by trees and branches that brought down power lines, the utility says.

BC Hydro said it was aiming to have the lights back on late Sunday night, however they now say communities in Northern BC will remain without power overnight.

In southern Alberta, that wind may be accompanied by snow, including in Calgary, along the foothills, and in the areas of Banff, Strathmore, Waterton Lakes, and Vulcan, where up to 20 cm of snow will fall before it was expected to taper off Sunday night.