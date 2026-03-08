OPP say they rescued 23 people after ice shelf broke from Georgian Bay shore

See more sharing options

Ontario police say 23 people needed to be rescued when they were stranded on an ice shelf in Georgian Bay in southwestern Ontario.

They say the ice drifted for about two kilometres and split into several sections, causing some people to become partially submerged in the icy water.

Members from the Grey-Bruce detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they received a report of numerous people becoming stranded Sunday afternoon.

Emergency responders from OPP aviation and marine units and fire departments from counties around the Georgian Triangle responded to the calls for help.

Police say the Cobble Beach Golf Course opened its facility to allow for aviation units and triage response.

They say by mid-afternoon everyone was safely airlifted back to shore with minor injuries that included hypothermia.