3 Winnipeg youths arrested for robbing pizza delivery man at gunpoint

Winnipeg police say three youths have been arrested after a pizza delivery worker was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening.

Officers were called just before 7:30 p.m. on March 5, to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Victor Street following reports of a robbery.

Police found a 26-year-old male delivery worker who was not injured.

Investigators said the victim had arrived at the location to deliver a pizza when he was approached by a female suspect who told him to wait before leaving the area,

Two male suspects then approached the victim, brandished what appeared to be a handgun and demanded his pizza bag before fleeing, police said.

Officers later located and arrested one male suspect on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Broadway just before 10 p.m.

Police say the Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

Just after 11 p.m., officers with the Tactical Support Team and several patrol units located and arrested the remaining two suspects at a residence in the 500 block of Victor Street.

Investigators also seized a handgun that was later determined to be a CO2-propelled gun.

Police say two 16-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl are facing a charge of armed robbery using a firearm. All three were released on undertakings.