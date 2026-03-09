London Knights close gap to one point behind Soo Greyhounds with win in Erie

Send this page to someone via email

Braiden Clark’s goal late in the second period stood up as the game winner as the London Knights defeated the Erie Otters 3-1 on Saturday at Erie Insurance Arena.

It was London’s second win against the Otters in as many nights, coming on the heels of their 10-2 win at Canada Life Place on Friday.

Saturday’s victory brought the Knights back to within one point of Sault Ste. Marie for fourth place in the OHL’s Western Conference.

Londoner Owen Miniotas, making his OHL debut, took all of 16 minutes and 43 seconds to hit the scoresheet.

Miniotas used his speed down the left wing side of the ice and fired a low shot off the pad of Erie goalie Noah Erliden, which Rene Van Bommel slammed home on the rebound and the Knights led 1-0.

Story continues below advertisement

The Otters tied the game before the end of the first period as Kase Kamzik got to a rebound in the London crease, making it 1-1 at the 18:14 mark.

The score remained tied deep into the second, with Erliden making 13 saves to stymie the Knights through the first 19-plus minutes of play. But a hard forecheck by Braidy Wassilyn freed up a puck to Ryan Brown. Brown the found Braiden Clark, who snapped home his 21st goal of the season to put London in front 2-1 with 37.3 seconds left on the clock.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Knights shut the door in the third period and got an empty-net goal from Will Nicholl to finish the scoring.

London outshot Erie 34-21.

The Knights were 0-for-5 on the power play.

The Otters went 0-for-1.

Duelling hat tricks

Teammates recording hat tricks in the same game would seem to be a rare feat.

After all a team has to score at least six times in a game just to make it happen.

But the spread between duelling hat tricks on the London Knights was actually less than a year.

Story continues below advertisement

Cohen Bidgood and Braiden Clark completed the feat against the Erie Otters on March 6 — only 362 days after Rene Van Bommel and Sam O’Reilly did it against the Sarnia Sting in a 9-0 London win over the Sarnia Sting on March 9, 2025.

Patrick Kane and Sam Gagner also score a pair of tricks on Nov. 17, 2006 in a 9-1 victory over the Erie Otters.

Rob Schremp and Corey Perry combined for seven goals against Windsor on Oct. 8, 2004. Schremp had four goals and Perry had 3 in an 8-0 win.

Perry and Dave Bolland paired up for nine goals later that season when Perry had five and Bolland scored four in a 14-1 drubbing of the Kingston Frontenacs on Jan 30, 2005.

Up next

London will host the Guelph Storm on at Canada Life Place on Friday, March 13. The game starts at 7 p.m.

The Knights are 2-2 against Guelph this year with two games remaining in their season series.

London knocked off the Storm 5-2 at home on March 4.

Coverage will start at 6:30 on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.