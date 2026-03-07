Child dies in Quebec school bus crash, multiple injuries reported

SAINTE-ROSE-DE-WATFORD, QUÉBEC – A child has died and 19 others were injured after a school bus overturned in southeastern Quebec.
Provincial police say four people sustained serious injuries, but none of those are immediately life-threatening.
Another 15 sustained minor injuries, police say.
Frédéric Deshaies, a spokesperson for Quebec’s provincial police, says the bus was travelling south on a local road in Sainte-Rose-de-Watford when it slipped to the left before tipping over, possibly due to difficult road conditions.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Sainte-Rose-de-Watford is a small community of 737, 35 kilometres from Saint-Georges and about 130km southeast of Quebec City, near the U.S. border.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2026.
