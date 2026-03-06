Penticton, B.C. murder victim’s mother frustrated as delays push trial

Send this page to someone via email

More than four years after her son’s death, Tracey Savage says the wait for justice continues.

On Sept. 5, 2021, a young man was found critically injured on a field at Penticton Secondary School. He later died in hospital.

Savage says the days before her son was identified were agonizing.

“Each day he didn’t come home, you knew that the chances are it was your son.”

Thirteen days later, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Taig Savage.

In 2024, four people were charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death. Three of the accused were youths at the time of the alleged offence and are expected to stand trial later this year.

The fourth suspect, Isaac Hayes Jack, will be tried separately as an adult.

Story continues below advertisement

Savage says the impact on her family has been devastating.

“It’s life changing to say the least. Our family has really struggled with the events.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Jack’s trial was expected to begin this spring, but Savage says health issues involving the defence lawyer could push proceedings back by another year, the latest in a series of delays.

The trial has also been moved from Penticton to Kelowna, adding roughly two hours of commuting each day for the family to attend court.

“I was kind of working so that I would have enough money to be able to attend every day. And the delay puts an inconvenience on both planning and time constraints,” said Savage.

More than four years after Taig’s death, those accused of killing him remain free while the case moves through the court system.

Helena Konanz, the B.C. Conservative MP for Similkameen–South Okanagan–West Kootenay, says the case highlights broader concerns about delays in the justice system.

“We cannot have people who are accused of murder wandering or living a normal life when someone like Taig’s life was taken away. We need to focus back on the victims,” said Konanz.

Konanz has raised Savage’s story in Parliament, criticizing the time it has taken for the case to reach trial.

Story continues below advertisement

“People start forgetting what a big deal this was, that a young man lost his life,” said Konanz.

Savage says the delays have made an already difficult process even harder for her family.

“There’s no consideration for the family. None, really, in terms of where, when and how this has unfolded,” said Savage.

In a statement, the B.C. Ministry of Attorney General says the province has been pushing the federal government to amend the Criminal Code to help address court delays.

“We are continuing to make system improvements here in British Columbia. Dedicated witness support teams are keeping cases on track by working closely with victims and witnesses to ensure they are prepared to testify,” said the Attorney General’s office.

“Crown counsel and law enforcement are using digital evidence management systems to streamline disclosure, making it faster and easier to share information with defence. Virtual hearings are saving travel time, reducing wait times, and improving the efficient use of court time. In major crime files, strong communication between Crown counsel and police has improved scheduling and time management.

“Work is also underway to expand the use of digital documents in court files, giving judges faster and more streamlined access to key information.”

In the meantime, Savage says she is preparing to spend at least another year in the court system as she continues fighting for justice for her son.