Dillon Brooks, NBA player from Mississauga, arrested in suspected DUI in Arizona

NBA player Dillon Brooks, from Mississauga, Ont., was arrested early Friday morning in Arizona under the suspicion of driving under the influence, Scottsdale Police confirmed.

The Scottsdale Police Department confirmed with Global News that the 30-year-old Phoenix Suns player was taken into custody with a DUI charge.

In a report provided by police, officers conducted a traffic stop at around 1 a.m. near Scottsdale Road, just south of Thunderbird Road in Scottsdale, after observing traffic violations.

He was taken to jail and released following the booking process around 3:30 a.m.

Brooks has been off the court since Feb. 21 because of a fractured left hand. He’s expected to be out until at least late March after having surgery, according to the Suns.