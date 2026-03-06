Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Dillon Brooks, NBA player from Mississauga, arrested in suspected DUI in Arizona

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 6, 2026 3:32 pm
1 min read
Dillion Brooks from Mississauga, Ont., charged after suspicion of driving under the influence. View image in full screen
Dillion Brooks from Mississauga, Ont., charged after suspicion of driving under the influence. NBA
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

NBA player Dillon Brooks, from Mississauga, Ont., was arrested early Friday morning in Arizona under the suspicion of driving under the influence, Scottsdale Police confirmed.

The Scottsdale Police Department confirmed with Global News that the 30-year-old Phoenix Suns player was taken into custody with a DUI charge.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a report provided by police, officers conducted a traffic stop at around 1 a.m. near Scottsdale Road, just south of Thunderbird Road in Scottsdale, after observing traffic violations.

Trending Now

He was taken to jail and released following the booking process around 3:30 a.m.

Brooks has been off the court since Feb. 21 because of a fractured left hand. He’s expected to be out until at least late March after having surgery, according to the Suns.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices