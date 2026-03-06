SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

As Iran chokes Strait of Hormuz, U.S. vows $20B for maritime reinsurance

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted March 6, 2026 3:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'How the Iran war is disrupting the Strait of Hormuz, oil and gas prices'
How the Iran war is disrupting the Strait of Hormuz, oil and gas prices
Transit through the Strait of Hormuz has ground to a halt because of the war in the Middle East. Eric Sorensen explains how Iran is threatening to attack all ships in the region, how the transit closure has spiked oil and gas prices, and what's at stake for the U.S. and China.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The U.S. says it has struck a new agreement to provide up to US$20 billion in reinsurance coverage to “restore confidence in maritime trade” amid the Iran war in the volatile Gulf Region.

This comes days after Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz by threatening virtually all ships that try to pass through the narrow choke point between the Persian and Oman gulfs, which sees about 20 per cent of the world’s oil, and other crucial goods, passing through.

On Friday, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), along with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, announced an agreement approved by U.S. President Donald Trump to deploy what it calls “Maritime Reinsurance” in the Gulf region, according to a statement.

Trump said on Tuesday that he was moving to provide financial insurance along with possible military support for maritime trade.

Story continues below advertisement

The DFC adds that this agreement includes “war risk.”

“I am grateful to President Trump and Secretary Bessent for their support and approval of DFC’s plan to restore confidence in maritime trade and stabilize international markets,” DFC CEO Ben Black said in the statement.

“We are confident that our reinsurance plan will get oil, gasoline, LNG [liquefied natural gas], jet fuel, and fertilizer through the Strait of Hormuz and flowing again to the world.”
Click to play video: 'U.S.-Iran war: Broad scale attacks hit Tehran as Hegseth boasts about military capability'
U.S.-Iran war: Broad scale attacks hit Tehran as Hegseth boasts about military capability
Trending Now

Shortly after the conflict began, many insurance companies raised their policy rates for businesses because of the risk in the region amid the conflict. If rates get too high, those businesses may cancel their plans because they can’t afford the necessary insurance coverage.

Story continues below advertisement

Reinsurance is essentially insurance for the insurance providers.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Where insurance is between an insurer and an individual/business with a policy, reinsurance acts as a backer or guarantor to those insurance providing companies.

This means that by providing reinsurance to these insurance companies, they may be less inclined to raise rates for their clients.

The statement says this agreement will “help stabilize international commerce, and support American and allied businesses operating in the Middle East during the conflict with Iran.”

The price of crude oil has skyrocketed since the Iran war began last weekend as concerns mount that global oil supplies could run dry the longer the conflict goes on.

Oil was over $90 per barrel as of publication, compared with around $64 a week earlier.

Higher oil prices often lead to higher prices for consumers at gas pumps, and can even lead to inflation spikes as businesses spend more to ship goods and pass those costs onto consumers.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices