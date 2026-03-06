Ottawa, Alberta reach prospective agreement on major project assessments

See more sharing options

Ottawa and Alberta have reached a prospective deal they say will see major projects be approved more efficiently.

In a joint announcement, the two governments say they’ll work together when addressing the broader impacts of these projects, including on the environment.

They say projects that fall under Alberta’s jurisdiction will rely on the provincial regulatory process and Alberta’s process will be integrated with Ottawa’s for projects involving federal land and jurisdiction.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says in a news release the agreement is a meaningful step forward and should mean shovels hit the ground faster.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says it’s the next phase in the new partnership between Alberta and Ottawa following last year’s landmark energy deal.

The two governments say the new agreement is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks after collecting public feedback.

— More to come…