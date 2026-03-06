Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Les
    March 6, 2026 at 2:11 pm

    Expect nothing, and we won’t be disappointed.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ottawa, Alberta reach prospective agreement on major project assessments

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2026 1:22 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, meets with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, meets with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ottawa and Alberta have reached a prospective deal they say will see major projects be approved more efficiently.

In a joint announcement, the two governments say they’ll work together when addressing the broader impacts of these projects, including on the environment.

They say projects that fall under Alberta’s jurisdiction will rely on the provincial regulatory process and Alberta’s process will be integrated with Ottawa’s for projects involving federal land and jurisdiction.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says in a news release the agreement is a meaningful step forward and should mean shovels hit the ground faster.

Trending Now

Prime Minister Mark Carney says it’s the next phase in the new partnership between Alberta and Ottawa following last year’s landmark energy deal.

The two governments say the new agreement is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks after collecting public feedback.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices