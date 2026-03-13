Ford government changing law to keep all premier, minister records secret

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The Ford government is planning to change transparency laws in Ontario to stop the release of any messages involving ministers and staff, a retroactive move which could also keep the premier’s cellphone records permanently secret.

A new law set to be tabled by Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement Stephen Crawford will exempt all public records from ministers and slow down the timeline for the release of other information.

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Under Ontario’s current framework, the public is entitled to request documents and communications from civil servants and politicians, with some elements redacted to protect independent decision making, advice to politicians and legal advice, among a myriad of other exemptions.

Many records relating to ministers and their staff are already exempted under those rules. The changes will mean every decision, message and document held only by a political staffer or cabinet minister will not be made public.

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That would include Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s personal cellphone, which a court has ordered the premier to release because he is using it to conduct public business.

The government insists the move is not about changing the rules after losing two legal challenges to release Ford’s phone records.

“This legislation is almost 40 years old,” Crawford said.

— more to come…