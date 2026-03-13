Montreal’s mayor heading to South Korea for ‘economic and cultural mission’

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Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada is heading to South Korea for a five-day trip aimed at strengthening economic and cultural ties.

Martinez Ferrada and about 50 other delegates will visit the cities of Seoul and Busan between March 16 and 20.

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The city says in a press release that the delegation will promote Montreal’s expertise in creative and technological fields.

It will also explore different solutions aimed at improving citizen services, urban planning and the use of artificial intelligence by cities.

Martinez Ferrada says in a statement that the city needs to reinforce and diversify its partnerships at a time of trade tensions.

The trip is being organized with the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal and the Montreal arts council.