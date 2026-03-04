Menu

U.S. News

Pam Bondi summoned to testify in U.S. House’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation

By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press
Posted March 4, 2026 4:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Massive failure’: Massie clashes with Bondi over Epstein files redactions'
‘Massive failure’: Massie clashes with Bondi over Epstein files redactions
RELATED: 'Massive failure': Republican congressman clashes with Bondi over Epstein files redactions – Feb 11, 2026
The U.S. House Oversight Committee voted Wednesday to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi to answer questions over the Justice Department’s handling of files related to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation.

Five Republicans joined Democrats to support the subpoena proposed by GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina in a sign of continued frustration with the department’s review and release of a tranche of documents regarding the disgraced financier.

The Justice Department had no immediate comment on the subpoena.

Trending Now

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, recently sat with lawmakers on the committee for their own depositions over the former Democratic president’s connections to Epstein from more than two decades ago.

More to come…

© 2026 The Canadian Press

