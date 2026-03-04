Injunction hearing that could renew Alberta teachers ability to strike underway

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s teachers union was back in court Wednesday seeking an injunction against the province’s back-to-work legislation last fall.

If granted, the injunction would allow teachers to once again take job action, but Alberta Teachers’ Association president Jason Schilling says that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a step educators would take.

Schilling says the injunction would put teachers in the same position as they were before the Alberta government shut down the strike and imposed a contract by using the Charter’s notwithstanding clause back in the fall.

The hearing is expected to wrap up Thursday, but the union says it doesn’t expect the judge to issue a decision until later this month.

Lawyers for the union are arguing that the government didn’t invoke the notwithstanding clause properly, especially since it was used retroactively to impose the four-year contract that teachers had already rejected.

The government has said it had no choice but to end the strike as it was affecting students’ and parents’ well-being.

