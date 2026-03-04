Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. The Great God
    March 4, 2026 at 4:42 pm

    the ATA needs to be put down like a rabid dog!

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Injunction hearing that could renew Alberta teachers ability to strike underway

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2026 4:36 pm
1 min read
Alberta Teachers' Association president Jason Schilling speaks to the media as teachers strike in Edmonton on Monday Oct. 6, 2025. View image in full screen
Alberta Teachers' Association president Jason Schilling speaks to the media as teachers strike in Edmonton on Monday Oct. 6, 2025. Amber Bracken/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s teachers union was back in court Wednesday seeking an injunction against the province’s back-to-work legislation last fall.

If granted, the injunction would allow teachers to once again take job action, but Alberta Teachers’ Association president Jason Schilling says that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a step educators would take.

Schilling says the injunction would put teachers in the same position as they were before the Alberta government shut down the strike and imposed a contract by using the Charter’s notwithstanding clause back in the fall.

Click to play video: 'Alberta Premier Smith says provinces ‘have the right’ to send labour unions back to work'
Alberta Premier Smith says provinces ‘have the right’ to send labour unions back to work
Trending Now

The hearing is expected to wrap up Thursday, but the union says it doesn’t expect the judge to issue a decision until later this month.

Story continues below advertisement

Lawyers for the union are arguing that the government didn’t invoke the notwithstanding clause properly, especially since it was used retroactively to impose the four-year contract that teachers had already rejected.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The government has said it had no choice but to end the strike as it was affecting students’ and parents’ well-being.

— More to come…

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices