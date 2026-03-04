MAID applicants should have more mental health support, says Quebec coroner

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec coroner is calling for better mental health support and resources for people who apply for medical assistance in dying.

The recommendation is in response to the case of a 91-year-old Montreal-area man who died by suicide last year shortly after his MAID request was refused.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Coroner Julie-Kim Godin noted in her recent report that the man had spoken to several medical professionals over the years about his struggles with grief and aging, as well as suicidal thoughts.

He requested MAID while hospitalized after a previous suicide attempt, but was refused because he did not have a serious and incurable illness. He died by suicide a few months later.

Godin says no structured support plan was put in place to help the man despite his repeated requests for help, his MAID application or his previous suicide attempt.

Story continues below advertisement

She is recommending the province ensures that everyone who expresses a desire for MAID has access to adequate support for their physical, psychological, psychosocial and spiritual needs.