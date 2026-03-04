Menu

Sports

ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets avoid a stumbling start to critical homestand

By Paul Edmonds CJOB
Posted March 4, 2026 10:51 am
2 min read
Chicago Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic (72) clears the puck to Ilya Mikheyev (95) after Winnipeg Jets' Alex Iafallo (9) collides into goaltender Spencer Knight (30) during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg on March 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. View image in full screen
Chicago Blackhawks' Alex Vlasic (72) clears the puck to Ilya Mikheyev (95) after Winnipeg Jets' Alex Iafallo (9) collides into goaltender Spencer Knight (30) during the third period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg on March 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. FCG
Paul Edmonds Jets Report View image in full screen
In looking through a broad lens at their season so far, Tuesday’s win over Chicago may not carry much weight for the Winnipeg Jets.

Sure, it was exciting — late third-period comebacks and overtime victories by the home team to finish the night always are — but if the Jets eventually fall short of their quest for a post-season berth, the game will likely just float into the ether.

But had Winnipeg not rallied to win on Tuesday evening to begin a potentially pivotal eight-game homestand, it would have easily been considered another deep dagger into their chances of playing beyond game 82, if not the finishing blow.

And for a group that tangibly still believes in their own playoff relevance, last night’s win holds a lot of value in fostering that faith.

Or as Mark Scheifele, who ended the contest with his team-leading fifth game-winning goal of the season, mentioned post-game, they’re going to keep pushing each other and “control the controllable.”

In other words, the Jets are all on board to stay in the fight and to see exactly how far they can drag this thing along before there’s some kind of letter beside their name in the standings — consonant good or vowel bad!

Beating the improving Blackhawks last night for a second time at home this season was an important step to starting the second-longest homestand in franchise history, but the Jets’ next challenge will carry a higher degree of difficulty.

After all, the Tampa Bay Lightning are one of the best teams in the NHL and they’re on the schedule next for the Jets on Thursday night.

Of course, recording another win is vital to Winnipeg’s pursuit of game 83 hockey next month, even though it might not change the lens on the Jets’ overall season at this point.

But what it could do is carry a little more weight toward Winnipeg’s desired sprint to the finish line, and using this eight-game homestand to help them get there.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

