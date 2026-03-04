Menu

Crime

Ontario town priest charged in connection with historical sex assault of minor

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted March 4, 2026 11:15 am
1 min read
York Regional Police have released a photo of Michelle (also known as Michael) Shafik, who has been charged in connection with the historical sexual assault of a minor. View image in full screen
York Regional Police have released a photo of Michelle (also known as Michael) Shafik, who has been charged in connection with the historical sexual assault of a minor. York Regional Police
York Regional Police say they have arrested and charged a Coptic Church priest in connection with the historical sexual assault of a minor.

Police say the investigation began in November 2025, when the victim came forward and claimed they had been sexually assaulted on two occasions between 1996 and 1999.

According to police, the victim was under the age of 16 at the time of the incidents.

On Feb. 26, York Regional Police say they arrested and charged Michelle Shafik, also known as Michael, of East Gwillimbury, Ont. The 47-year-old suspect faces charges of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police have released a photo of Shafik as investigators believe there may be additional victims.

A sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature, according to police.

Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault is encouraged to come forward and report the incident. York Regional Police say in a news release that there is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date the offence occurred.

They also note that if someone is not ready to report, they can still receive support by contacting York Region Victim Services or the Women’s Support Network.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call York Regional Police’s special victims unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071. They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

